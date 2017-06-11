What time is Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip on TV?

It’ll be broadcast 9pm, Sunday 11th June, BBC2.

How will it work?

The Bake Off judge takes a series of road trips across different countries in Europe, driving some of the most famous cars made in each nation he visits.

What can I expect?

We’re learning a few things about our European neighbours from Paul Hollywood’s enjoyable spin around the continent. Last week we gathered that in Germany you’re not allowed to wash your car at home; this week we hear that in France it’s illegal to eat while driving – though that doesn’t stop Paul cramming in the odd mouthful of baguette.



He loves the Citroën DS suspension (“Its complicated and revolutionary – like the French”) and hates the traffic at the Arc de Triomphe (where, apparently, any prang results in a 50-50 insurance split, regardless of fault), but never quite cracks why the French don’t really go in for flashy sports cars – even though they invented motorsport (in 1894).