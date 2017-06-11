The nation’s favourite nature presenter is back! And he’s here to guide you through evolution’s quirkier consequences…

What time is David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities on TV?

You can watch the first episode of series 4 7.30pm on W. The second episode will be shown straight afterwards on the same channel.

What’s the show about?

Here’s a fresh run of Attenborough’s animal anomalies – his look at creatures that have headed down unlikely byways of evolution. In the case of the first programme, he’s looking at what might soon be a viable new species – the so-called pizzly bear, a hybrid between a polar bear and a grizzly, whose ranges increasingly overlap as climate change shrinks Arctic sea ice. Soon, Attenborough suggests, pure-bred polar bears may struggle to survive in the wild at all.

Meanwhile, another hybrid was the result of a 1950s breeding experiment that went epically wrong, producing aggressive “killer” honeybees in South America that were liable to swarm and attack humans.



Attenborough provides a thoughtful biology lesson – he doesn’t shy away from technical details about body shape and behaviour and so on – but as ever, he also tells a fascinating story.

Where can I watch previous series of the show?

Natural Curiosities isn’t yet available on Netflix, but you can buy episodes on Amazon.