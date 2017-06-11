New ITV drama The Loch is set on the shores of one of Scotland's biggest tourist attractions: Loch Ness.

This vast, very deep, freshwater loch in the Highlands is of course famous for being the home of the legendary Loch Ness Monster, and it's the perfect backdrop for a murder mystery starring The Missing's Laura Fraser and Downton's Siobhan Finneran.

"The landscapes, the weather and the moodiness is something we’re using to try and give the whole thing a darkness," explains director Cilla Ware. "The water metaphors are working very well. On the surface everything seems fine but underneath there’s something really rather nasty."

In this behind-the-scenes video, the cast and crew tell us what it was like filming in the Highlands. Yes, there are monsters that plague visitors, but they're much smaller than Nessie...

The Loch is on Sundays on ITV at 9pm

