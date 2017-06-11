Poldark is back, Sunday-night TV is whole again, and with the Byronic Aidan Turner and the tempestuous Eleanor Tomlinson swaggering, fighting and loving in their natural home as they rebuild their marriage, everything is just as it should be. Or is it?

The third season, based on books five and six of Winston Graham’s epic saga, kicks off in 1794 with Elizabeth about to give birth to Ross’s child (probably), Demelza’s father dying, the French Revolution in full swing and a veritable Paris Mob of new characters traipsing into Truro. Inevitably most of them mean trouble.

“I always bear in mind the advice Andrew Graham [son of Poldark author Winston] gave me, which was that his father intended the Poldark saga to be a portrait of a successful marriage,” says the show’s writer Debbie Horsfield. “By successful he didn’t mean perfect or idyllic, but real. Series one explored the romance of Ross and Demelza’s against-the-odds love story.

“In series two their marriage began to move beyond the honeymoon period and we witnessed two people grappling to hold on to the connection that first brought them together. So by series three, the fact that they’re still together at all demonstrates staying power.”

Aidan Turner agrees: “The relationship has always felt very real. Eleanor and myself have worked together for so long that when we’re doing these scenes it feels like any relationship would feel.”

“Demelza has decided to stay with her husband through thick and thin,” adds Eleanor Tomlinson, “with the hope he will now include her in his decision-making and they will handle everything as a team and as a power couple. However, Ross falls slightly short of the mark and cuts Demelza out, which just exhausts her and as the series goes on she is constantly feeling left out.

"When a man in uniform falls for her she loves the attention; it’s a slow burn that comes from being left behind by her husband. In any relationship, being ignored allows eyes and hearts to wander and there’s so many new characters who tug on her heart.”

Poldark series three begins Sunday 11th June at 9pm on BBC1