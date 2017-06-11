Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has been airlifted to hospital after his super car flipped upside down and burst into flames.

Jeremy Clarkson said the crash was the "most frightening" he had ever witnessed.

It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) 10 June 2017

Alongside Clarkson and James May, Hammond had been filming scenes for series two of The Grand Tour in Switzerland. His Rimac Concept One, an electric super car built in Croatia, crashed after veering downhill.

A spokesperson for the show said Hammond is "conscious and talking" and had managed to escape the vehicle before it became a fireball.

He was then flown by Air Ambulance to hospital in nearby St Gallen to be checked over, revealing a fracture to his knee.

This is not the first time "The Hamster" has survived a serious crash. In 2006 he suffered severe brain injuries and spent months recovering after crashing a jet-propelled car, which had been travelling close to 300mph. He returned to Top Gear the following year.

Hammond, 47, had just completed the Hemburg Hill Climb when he lost control of his super car.

A spokesperson for the Amazon Prime show said: "We'd like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response.

"The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated."