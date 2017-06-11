Is Abi Branning about to turn traitor and reveal sister Lauren's big secret? New pictures released by the BBC seem to hint that an upcoming episode of EastEnders will see Abi telling all about the termination that Lauren had in last week's episodes of the BBC1 soap - but what will Steven's reaction be should he discover the truth?

Despite the fact that he's been tracking Lauren's movements, Steven is so far unaware that she was ever pregnant. But with Abi feeling that she's living in the shadow of her 'perfect' sister, might she end up blurting out the true facts?

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday see Steven questioning Lauren's loyalty and Abi sees an opportunity to drop her bombshell news. But will she go through with it?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.