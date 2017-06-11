Coronation Street newcomer Nicola Thorp makes her debut tomorrow (11 June) as Nicola Rubinstein, long-lost daughter of evil Pat Phelan. Appearing as a caring case worker for teen tearaway Seb Franklin who embarks on an apprenticeship with builder Pat, neither Nicola nor Phelan will realise they are father and daughter just yet - as Phelan has no idea this love child even exists.

But the actress (and campaigner for employee discrimination) has revealed this isn't the first time she's been considered for a role on the cobbles.

Speaking in her first interview on the Coronation Street set since the announcement of her casting, Thorp told us: "This is the second time I've auditioned for Corrie - I was screen tested for Kate Connor two years ago.

"In the scene I had to throw a set of keys down on the Rovers bar, but I was so nervous on the day I threw them so hard they flew off the edge!

"I was so starstruck as I love Corrie and have watched it since I was a kid. All my family are big fans.

"This time round for the role of Nicola I was a lot calmer. I screen tested with Connor McIntyre, who plays Phelan, and he really put me at ease, asking how he could help me with my performance. Such a generous guy."

The role of Kate eventually went to Faye Brookes, of course, who went on to win Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards. Could Thorp make Nicola a future fan favourite?

You can read the rest of our in-depth interview with Thorp here, in which she also teases how discovering he has a daughter will change Phelan, and how her high-profile campaign against wearing high heels to work helped channel her inner Corrie heroine.

