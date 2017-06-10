The Voice Kids UK 2017 acts: Lil' T

Age: 10 years old

Home town: Leicester

What is he singing in the Blind Auditions? Shutdown by Skepta

The rapper from Leicester is aiming to properly change the tempo of ITV's The Voice Kids with a (hopefully slightly censored) performance of Shutdown by grime artist Skepta.

The 10-year-old has no worries walking out in front of will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott, striding out on stage with a big smile on his face.

He's the penultimate act in Saturday's show, but clearly is one of the more experienced artists in the competition (yep, even for a 10-year-old).

A look at his official Twitter shows him performing in front of a huge crowd in Leicester's Riverside Festival earlier this June.

Now 11 years old, Lil' T filmed for The Voice Kids when he was just 10. Check out more of his vocal talents over on his official YouTube channel below.