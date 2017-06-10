Who is Jude from The Voice Kids UK? Meet the 13-year-old Welsh singer The teenager has been wowing the people of Wales with his vocal talents ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times Staff Saturday 10 June 2017 at 8:30PM The Voice Kids UK 2017 acts: Jude Age: 13From: Port Talbot, Wales What is he singing in the Blind Auditions? Treasure by Bruno Mars Where have I seen Jude before? If you've ever been in a pub or club in South Wales, you may well have been wowed by Jude's vocal talents. He regularly sings on the circuit with his auntie Nicola, who is a professional singer herself. Anything else I need to know? Jude is a bit of a pro himself too. He's a pupil at the Fame Factory Theatre School where he spends his time putting on stellar performances. continue reading