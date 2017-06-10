The Voice Kids UK 2017 acts: Jude

Age: 13



From: Port Talbot, Wales

What is he singing in the Blind Auditions? Treasure by Bruno Mars

Where have I seen Jude before? If you've ever been in a pub or club in South Wales, you may well have been wowed by Jude's vocal talents.

He regularly sings on the circuit with his auntie Nicola, who is a professional singer herself.

Anything else I need to know? Jude is a bit of a pro himself too. He's a pupil at the Fame Factory Theatre School where he spends his time putting on stellar performances.