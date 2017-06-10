The Voice Kids UK 2017 acts: Charlotte Zone

Age: 11 years old

Home town: London

What is she singing in the Blind Auditions? The Greatest by Sia

Charlotte Zone is not messing around – at 11 years old, she’s already bagged herself a producer and a manager.

She has a YouTube channel with over 7,000 subscribers and almost 100 videos, and her debut album, aptly titled Little Warrior, is already out on iTunes.

Charlotte even travels across the pond to record covers…

And check out her original song and music video here…

She'll be singing Sia's The Greatest in the first episode of the Blind Auditions on ITV.