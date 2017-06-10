Who is Charlotte Zone? Meet the YouTube star hoping for The Voice Kids UK glory This young talent is a force to be reckoned with… ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Saturday 10 June 2017 at 7:55PM The Voice Kids UK 2017 acts: Charlotte Zone Age: 11 years old Home town: London What is she singing in the Blind Auditions? The Greatest by Sia Charlotte Zone is not messing around – at 11 years old, she’s already bagged herself a producer and a manager. She has a YouTube channel with over 7,000 subscribers and almost 100 videos, and her debut album, aptly titled Little Warrior, is already out on iTunes. Charlotte even travels across the pond to record covers… #throwbackthursday to last week's trip to #NewYork and our impromptu #cover of @ragnbonemanuk's #HUMAN, featuring my awesome friend @redbangz and @docknowsmusic 💋 (Link in bio) 🎬 Hope you enjoy our video 😘 #musicvideo #ragnboneman #studio #futurefires #tbt A post shared by Charlotte Zone (@charlotte_zone) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:28am PDT And check out her original song and music video here… Original song #Bubblegum now playing on my @YouTube channel https://t.co/Z9BFt4ZIQe 💋 #musicvideo pic.twitter.com/2KHkpvKM0q — Charlotte Zone (@charlotte_zone) April 2, 2017 She'll be singing Sia's The Greatest in the first episode of the Blind Auditions on ITV. continue reading