The Voice Kids UK 2017 acts: Adam

Age: 14



From: Co. Clare, Ireland

What is he singing in the Blind Auditions? When You Love Someone by James TW

Where have I seen Adam before? The Irish singer has a whole lot of experience for his 14 years. He has played several gigs in his home country, including a support slot under Irish folk artist Paddy Casey. But this is his first foray into the music scene on these shores.

Anything else I need to know? It's hard to imagine many of his competitors will be quite as accomplished: Maloney even wrote and composed his own charity single in 2015. He may be the contestant to beat.

He'll be singing the single When You Love Someone by James TW in the first episode of the Blind Auditions.