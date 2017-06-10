Just to keep us on our toes before season seven hits next month, HBO has released a bunch of new Game of Thrones promotional images.

Revel in these pictures of Cersei and Jamie Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow! What clues do they give? Not many, actually, but here's a closer look.

First up it's brother/lover combo Cersei and Jamie. They don't exactly look happy. And they're standing on Cersei's giant floor map of Westeros - could they be plotting battle strategies? And has Cersei just received news so bad she has to down a whole bottle of wine?

Then there's Kit Harington as Jon Snow, looking characteristically down in the dumps. Oh, and of course it's snowing.

Next up is Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Looking at the way she's kneeling down clutching a handful of earth - could she actually finally home? Could the Mother of Dragons have made it back to Dragonstone?

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres in the UK on 17th July on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day