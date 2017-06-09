The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV1…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV1 9pm Friday 9th June.

What can I expect from the episode?

It’s quite a trick Lethal Weapon pulls off. Making an action cop show that throws in light-footed comedy between the shoot-outs and gives its characters emotional depth and issues to overcome – it’s a lot of plates to spin.



Of course, in Lethal Weapon’s cartoon Los Angeles, the solution to every problem is generally a gun or a smart putdown but nonetheless, it’s often more nuanced than you’d expect.



This week’s episode sees the relationship between Riggs and his dark-eyed police psychiatrist Cahill (Jordana Brewster) take on several new dimensions as her life comes under threat, and they bond over that American culinary classic, “chicken parm”. Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover's senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: "I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.