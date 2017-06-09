With only weeks until Spider-man: Homecoming swings into cinemas, we’ve been given a closer look at the villainous Vulture’s weaponry – and it looks like Tom Holland's web-head is in trouble.

The latest trailer for the Marvel blockbuster shows Michael Keaton’s baddie out-gadgeting our tech-friendly neighbourhood Spider-man; although it looks like the wall-crawler will be equipped with web grenades, they seem no match for The Vulture’s relentless futuristic purple machine gun.

Sure, vulture-eyed fans spotted the firearm for a brief moment in a previous trailer, but this new sneak-peak confirms it will be the baddie's weapon of choice.

Our Spidey senses are tingling already.

Spider-man: Homecoming will hit UK cinemas 7th July 2017