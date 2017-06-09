The Vulture shows off his space machine gun in latest Spider-man trailer Michael Keaton's bad guy really likes his new toy. Spider-man, less so ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times Staff Friday 9 June 2017 at 11:58AM With only weeks until Spider-man: Homecoming swings into cinemas, we’ve been given a closer look at the villainous Vulture’s weaponry – and it looks like Tom Holland's web-head is in trouble. The latest trailer for the Marvel blockbuster shows Michael Keaton’s baddie out-gadgeting our tech-friendly neighbourhood Spider-man; although it looks like the wall-crawler will be equipped with web grenades, they seem no match for The Vulture’s relentless futuristic purple machine gun. Sure, vulture-eyed fans spotted the firearm for a brief moment in a previous trailer, but this new sneak-peak confirms it will be the baddie's weapon of choice. Our Spidey senses are tingling already. Spider-man: Homecoming will hit UK cinemas 7th July 2017 continue reading