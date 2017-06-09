Congrats, Swifties. In honour of her last album 1989 selling 10 million copies, Taylor Swift has made her music available on streaming services again.

Swift’s back catalogue hadn’t appeared on Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon Music since 2014 when the singer removed it to defend artists’ “absolute right to be paid for their work and protected from piracy".

However, according to a new statement on Twitter, her music has returned as a "thank you" to fans…

And her fans, well, they’re not ones to downplay excitement…

However, many have pondered if there’s Bad Blood at work here. Swift’s move is happening on the same day as Katy Perry’s new album Witness is released. And that’s potentially shady because the two don’t see eye to eye, with Perry telling James Corden during his talk show (see below) that there was “a situation” between the two singers. "She started it and it's time for her to finish it,” Perry admitted.

But don’t worry, there is a reason why reading about this feud hasn’t wasted a few seconds of your life: gifs. After Swift’s announcement, Twitter brought its animated A-game to express views on the feud.

Katy: Have a seat my katycats because here's my new albu-

Taylor: My entire discography will now be able on all streaming platforms

Katy: pic.twitter.com/uAhkhb9GCq — E🔸 (@scammerswift) June 9, 2017

katy perry: the countdown starts now make sure to stream my album on spotify toni...



taylor swift: pic.twitter.com/Y0LTw9CObH — ninho (@tabembruno) June 9, 2017

I would feel bad about what Taylor Swift did to Katy Perry but she released Rise the same day as Make Me https://t.co/cil33bat44 — trash (@cumtroversy) June 9, 2017

*Katy Perry drops a new album*



Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/ps2T9Uf9bb — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 9, 2017

When people are more excited about @taylorswift13 re-releasing her old songs than @katyperry releasing her new album...... pic.twitter.com/A3UVgLBkpN — Kate Chmieleski (@KateChmieleski) June 9, 2017

Taylor Swift just put all of her music back on streaming services the same day Katy Perry released her new album pic.twitter.com/7eRxRkU3Qr — Katherine Heidecke (@KathHeidecke) June 9, 2017

LOL anyone else notice @taylorswift13 put all her music back on @Spotify the same day @katyperry releases her new album ??? pic.twitter.com/9011yVhdGP — Lauren Rease (@LaurenRease) June 9, 2017

See, that was worth it, right?