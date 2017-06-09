Aidan Turner's Ross Poldark gallops back on to our TV screens on Sunday June 11th, bringing with him a brand new season of dramatic adventures in Cornwall.

From new faces to loving embraces and a very, very, very ominous black moon, there's a LOT to look forward to when Ross, Demelza and co return, so Team RadioTimes.com sat down to take a spoiler-free sneak peek at what's to come.

What time is Poldark on TV?