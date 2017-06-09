After 50 long days campaigning and one marathon results night, the winner of the General Election 2017 is… David Dimbleby. At least, according to viewers.
Although the presenter was only hosting BBC's Election Results show (his 10th time leading the coverage), voters across the nation are now calling for #Dimblebae to become the next prime minister and resolve the hung parliament problem…
Why? After his performance on Thursday night it’s clear Dimbleby would take a no-nonsense approach to leadership. Just look at how he handles this rebelling fly…
And think about the savage put-downs he can conjure at a moment's notice.
That’s not to say he’s afraid of letting out his loving side.
But don’t expect him to keep tight-lipped or not shout "bloody hell!" when a result comes in.
And yes, Dimbleby may get a bit confused from time to time…
And he might not understand how Twitter actually works…
Or the Queen…
But boy, the man knows how to deliver political analysis.
The people have spoken: Dimbleby is the leader we need.