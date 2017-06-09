After 50 long days campaigning and one marathon results night, the winner of the General Election 2017 is… David Dimbleby. At least, according to viewers.

Although the presenter was only hosting BBC's Election Results show (his 10th time leading the coverage), voters across the nation are now calling for #Dimblebae to become the next prime minister and resolve the hung parliament problem…

David Dimbleby is magnificent and I want him to be Prime Minister — br0ke (@ace_pleb) June 9, 2017

David Dimbleby is SO sassy, I love it. Is it too late to vote for him to be prime minister? #GE2107 — Kate🌻 (@Katykookaburraa) June 8, 2017

David Dimbleby for Prime Minister pls — nathan (@nathanspears_) June 8, 2017

David Dimbleby is an absolute savage, I'd vote for him as Prime Minister tbh #GE2017 #BBCelection — Nikki 🌻 (@NikkiLeighP_) June 9, 2017

Why? After his performance on Thursday night it’s clear Dimbleby would take a no-nonsense approach to leadership. Just look at how he handles this rebelling fly…

Here is the thrilling moment a fly landed on David Dimbleby's face LIVE #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/Z9BGBjcNfv — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 8, 2017

And think about the savage put-downs he can conjure at a moment's notice.

"We're meant to be in 2017, not 1917." David Dimbleby not happy about sound quality on cross to Swindon count #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/ptWIgE3urB — Luke Henriques-Gomes (@lukehgomes) June 8, 2017

That’s not to say he’s afraid of letting out his loving side.

While waiting for results, John Curtice & David Dimbleby decide to act out 'Romeo & Juliet' in the BBC Studio. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/X6tlMxqnK9 — Michael Gray (@GrayInGlasgow) June 8, 2017

But don’t expect him to keep tight-lipped or not shout "bloody hell!" when a result comes in.

Here's Dimbleby not realising his mic was up and accidentally saying "bloody hell" when the results came in #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/sgP4E5DCW5 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 9, 2017

And yes, Dimbleby may get a bit confused from time to time…

And he might not understand how Twitter actually works…

Or the Queen…

The question everyone's asking now isn't about the exit poll, but what Dimbleby thinks an incoming PM does with the Queen. #BBCelection pic.twitter.com/doLXjfcGJf — Graeme Cole (@elocemearg) June 8, 2017

But boy, the man knows how to deliver political analysis.

Dimbleby hilarious this election. Been around too long to put up with @theresa_may convoluted arrogant avoidance tactics. #resigntheresamay pic.twitter.com/aT2xcbXYVN — Relish Hendy (@relish_hendy) June 9, 2017

The people have spoken: Dimbleby is the leader we need.