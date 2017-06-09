Want to know more about the Silent Witness cast and characters? Check out our latest detective work below...

Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox)

Dr Nikki Alexander was brought up in South Africa but, after her parents' death, chose to stay in England. Nikki imposed herself on the team rather abruptly, but was quick in showing her determination and skills. Now a main character, she is curious, proficient and tenacious; a force to be reckoned with.

Emilia Fox was born in a family of successful actors and was destined to shine. She appeared in award-winning film The Pianist, and performed in many stage productions such as Rapture, Blister and Burn. More recently she's featured in BBC productions The Casual Vacancy, The Secrets and James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans.

Outside of acting work, Fox also took part in the BBC's genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?

Jack Hodgson (David Caves)

Jack is impulsive, clever, confident and the lead forensic scientist. When he isn’t solving impossible murder cases, Jack trains as a cage fighter.

David Caves has played in various historical films and plays. From Ironclad 2 set in the 13th century to the Royal Shakespeare Company's The Taming of The Shrew. He joined Silent Witness in 2013: check out his original audition video below.

Dr Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern)

Unlike Jake, Thomas is a cool and level-headed guy. He always thinks before he acts and is known for his irresistible charm. He is now the leader of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute.

Actor Richard Lintern recently appeared in BBC4 period drama Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant. Before that he played a key role in cult BBC2 drama The Shadow Line. He also narrated the BAFTA-winning documentary Between Life and Death, and, believe it or not, was the voice behind this David Beckham’s razor advert. Smooth tones.

Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr)

Clarissa is a mysterious yet resourceful and efficient member of the team. She is Jack’s right hand woman, and everyone's reference in times of need due to her encyclopaedic knowledge in forensic breakthroughs.

Liz Carr is an actress, stand up comedian, broadcaster and disability rights activist, who has been a regular in Silent Witness since 2012. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and fronted incisive BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal.

Silent Witness guest stars

Neil Stuke

Neil is best known for his roles as Matthew in the TV series Game On and Billy Lamb on the BBC legal series Silk. He was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, and also featured in 2015 breakout BBC1 drama Doctor Foster.

Alicya Eyo

You may recognise Alicya from the ITV soap Emmerdale, where she played the role of Ruby Haswell. Her character met her end last August when she died during the aftermath of the village's dramatic helicopter crash. "It's the end of an era for me," she said at the time.

Prior to that, she played Denny Blood, one of Larkhall's inmates in critically acclaimed drama TV show Bad Girls.