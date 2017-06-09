The year-long wait is over: our favourite Time Lord is taking control of the Tardis once more for another series of Doctor Who.

And what a series is in store: over the next 12 episodes the Movellans, Daleks, Ice Warriors AND Mondasian Cybermen will cause havoc throughout space and time.

But who are the friends and foes we’ll meet through these adventures? Here’s all you need to know about the cast and characters of Doctor Who series 10, starting with the key players…

Peter Capaldi as the Doctor

Who is the Doctor?

Nobody is certain exactly what his name is, but we do know he’s a talented Time Lord, an alien from planet Gallifrey gifted the power to travel through four dimensions in his trusty Tardis. The character we see in series 10 is the 12th incarnation of The Doctor – one who will soon depart the show for good…

Who is Peter Capaldi?

Before Who, Capaldi was best known for playing the profanely funny political bulldog Malcolm Tucker in comedy The Thick of It and its spin-off film In the Loop.

Capaldi has taken up two previous roles in the Whoniverse: he played Lobus Caecilius in the 2008 episode The Fires of Pompeii with the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant), and civil servant John Frobisher in 2009's Torchwood: Children of Earth.

Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts

Who is Bill?

The Doctor’s latest partner in time. However, when the two first meet, Bill is working in a university canteen, the same university the Time Lord is teaching at. “It’s quite interesting at the beginning – their relationship is very much tutor/student,” explains Mackie. “There’s a definite fascination for Bill in terms of the Doctor – she’s really interested in the way his mind works.”

Who is Pearl Mackie?

Mackie is a relative newcomer to TV, but has done plenty of theatre work – having been described as "a star in the making" by the British Theatre Guide.

She also had a short stint on BBC daytime soap Doctors…

Matt Lucas as Nardole

Who is Nardole?

He’s a character the Doctor first met in 2015 Christmas special The Husbands of River Song. Although Nardole was beheaded in that adventure, the Doctor returned to piece him back together, although the exact details of that haven’t yet been revealed.

“[Nardole] plays quite a crucial part in the show this season,” hints Capaldi. “He’s not there all the time but he is there a lot of the time – I don’t want to give anything away really.”

Who is Matt Lucas?

The comedian/actor is best known for working with David Walliams on sketch shows Little Britain and Come Fly with Me. Lucas also played both Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland and its sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass.

And yes, he did play scorekeeping baby George Dawes in Shooting Stars.