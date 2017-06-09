Home Fires will not return for a third series.
The ITV drama, led by Samantha Bond and Francessca Annis, followed the ladies of Great Paxford Women's Institute and their efforts to bring together their community during the Second World War.
Confirming that the series would not be back, an ITV spokesman said: "We are incredibly proud of what Home Fires has achieved, but the ITV commissioning team continues to refresh the channel's drama portfolio, hence the decision not to commission a further new series."
The drama's second run concluded on Sunday evening, clashing with the BAFTA TV Awards and drawing in a consolidated audience of 4.27 million. The events of the series finale culminated in a dramatic crash which saw a fighter plane nosedive into the roof of one of the village homes, with the fate of its inhabitants left up in the air.
The news of Home Fires' cancellation was first broken by actor Daniel Ryan (plumber Bryn Brindsley) who informed his Twitter followers that the series would not be returning.
His fellow cast members and production team also took to the social networking site in reaction to the news.
Do you think Home Fires should have been axed? Let us know in the poll below: