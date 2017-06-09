The Doctor and Bill are inside the Red Planet in this week's episode of Doctor Who, alongside Victorian soldiers (all will be revealed) and a lone Ice Warrior.

But when they come across what appears to be the tomb of the Martian race's leader, the Doctor is worried that there's more to it than meets the eye.

Have they discovered an Ice Warrior hive? If the answer to that question is no there are going to be some disappointed Doctor Who fans on Saturday night...

Doctor Who: Empress of Mars is on BBC1 on Saturday at 7:15pm