Netflix’s flagship dramedy Orange is the New Black returns to our streams this summer.



Find out everything you need to know about season five below.

When is Orange is the New Black season 5 released on Netflix?

All 13 episodes of the new season are NOW available to watch on Netflix. Netflix shows are usually released at midnight Pacific Time – which means the new episodes on Netflix UK arrived around 8am.

Is it any good?

Oh yes. Check out our full Orange is the New Black season five review here (contains spoilers).

Is there a trailer?

There is. Netflix has also released the first 60 seconds of the season - which picks up directly where season 4 left off - to really whet your appetite.

Who is in the cast?

Photos from the set confirm that the majority of the main set will be back this time around. Stars Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Samira Wiley, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore and Elizabeth Rodriguez are all set to be involved.

Even Lori Petty’s Lolly, who was sent to the psyche ward in season 4, is likely to make a return.

What is going to happen?

The last we saw the women of OITNB, chaos was descending upon Litchfield penitentiary.

Season 4 ended with a full-scale prison riot in the wake of Poussey’s death, and the new season will pick up directly where the last one left off: with Daya pointing a loaded gun at abusive CMO Humphreys, and many of her fellow inmates baying for his blood around her.

"Season 5 is done over the course of three days,” star Danielle Brooks (Taystee) told The Hollywood Reporter, So, it will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready. Get your popcorn, your tissues, everything."

What do I need to know before watching season five?

Remind yourself of what happened in Orange is the New Black season four here.

Will Daya pull the trigger?



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dascha Polanko (Daya) made it clear that she believes her character is very capable of shooting Humphries.



"I think Daya's definitely experiencing some postpartum depression," she says, "she might pull back and think about being a mother and not wanting to miss the opportunity of being with her child. But a woman going through postpartum — at that point, they’re very fragile and very sensitive."

But, Screenprism has done the math, and figures that because season 4 saw the deaths of major characters, that another major death is unlikely.