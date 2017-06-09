Prepared to have your heart warmed: a child whose photo was shown during the Missing People Choir's performance in the Britain's Got Talent final has been found. The 13-year-old, who has not been named, called his mother after seeing her on the ITV talent show.

Clare Cook, co-founder of the choir, confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “he is now home safe and well".

Judge Amanda Holden also posted the news on Instagram: “We can confirm we’ve reunited a young boy featured here with his family – in the current climate we live. There is always HOPE.”

@bgt we can confirm we've reunited a young boy featured here with his family - in the current climate we live. There is always HOPE ❤️ A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

The choir, made up of relatives and friends of missing people, shared pictures and names of their loved ones while performing. And although they finished eighth in the competition, the group has made significant headway since their first audition aired – the choir’s helpline has opened a new lead in the search for Tom Moore, who has been missing for 14 years, raised over £7000 and can now celebrate this major success story.