Channel 4 is the latest broadcaster to announce a season of programmes to mark the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK.

The 50 Shades of Gay strand will include a documentary of the same name fronted by Rupert Everett who will be giving us his own “personal and frank take on the developments in gay life in Britain since decriminalisation”.

Not Guilty reveals that it was far from plain sailing following the decriminalisation, showing how gay men continued to be persecuted as the 1967 Act inspired a backlash of homophobia, while Epidemic tells the story of an unlikely coalition of gay campaigners, Tory politicians, and pioneering doctors who banded together to fight AIDS in the 1980s.

Pop music’s role in “changing hearts and minds, bringing gay culture into the living rooms of Britain” is examined in Born This Way, while Britain’s Great Gay Buildings sees famous faces such as Simon Callow, Lord Waheed, Anna Richardson and Mary Portas “champion the buildings where extraordinary moments in Britain’s gay history took place”.

They’ll also be celebrating the anniversary online too, with All4 offering up a brand new series called Raised By Queers, fronted by Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson. He’ll be “exploring parenting in the LGBTQIA community and speaking to those who have been on this journey”.

As well as the new shows there’ll also be a slew of old Channel 4 favourites available on All4 including My Beautiful Launderette, Queer as Folk, Metrosexuality, Terry and Julian featuring Julian Clary, Sugar Rush, Cucumber, Banana and Muslim Drag Queens.