She’s been queen of the I’m A Celeb jungle, hosted Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant & Dec and is set to be the face of Street Mate, but now Gogglebox star Scatlett Moffatt is adding another string to her bow as the first host of Channel 4’s Host The Week.

The new entertainment format sees a celebrity guest “unwittingly play both host and hero for one night only”.

Host The Week sets the celebs up for quite the night, as they’re “placed into a series of unconventional situations, with no hint at what’s going to take place next”. They’ll be challenged to work on a number of topical sketches, and also “co-host a satirical news show, present their own chat show, and even play host to a game show with real life contestants”.

So basically she’ll be hosting all the programmes you might watch in a week on telly in just one night.

The host (Moffatt is the first of three to be announced) won’t be on screen alone, though. Improvisers and character comedians, directed by Tom Parry from award-winning sketch group Pappy’s, will join them. Plus there will be a whole host of celebrity guests.

“This hilarious and topical hybrid show will offer a unique televisual experience for viewers as anything can, and probably will happen,” Ed Havard, Channel 4’s Head of Events, Entertainment & Sport said. “With the smash hit Murder in Successville, Tiger Aspect has an excellent track record in organised TV chaos and we hope to deliver something just as brilliant.”