Games of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham has joined the star-studded cast of Electric Dreams with the producers putting the finishing touches to the line-up.

The actor, whose trusty character Davos Seaworth is a firm favourite of Throners, will play a character called General Olin in Human Is, one of the ten standalone episodes of the Channel 4 and Amazon series that is inspired by the work of science fiction writer Philip K Dick.

Human Is stars Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston as the emotionally abusive husband of a woman played by Essie Davis. But on General Olin's return from battle she finds that he has changed in important ways.

Davis is another newly-announced name who will also be familiar to Game of Thrones fans for her performance as Lady Crane, the travelling performer and ally of Arya Stark who is eventually killed by the Waif.

C4 has also announced that Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Cold) and Maura Tierney (The Affair, The Good Wife, ER) will star in the episode Safe & Sound.

Basso plays a small-town girl gripped with social anxiety who moves to a big futuristic city with her mother (Maura Tierney). Exposed for the first time to urban society’s emphasis on security and terrorism prevention, it isn’t long before her school days are consumed by fear and paranoia before she finds guidance and companionship in an unlikely quarter.

Safe & Sound is written by Kalen Egan (The Man In The High Castle) & Travis Sentell (Believer with Reza Aslan) and directed by Alan Taylor (Thor: The Dark World, Terminator Genisys).

Human Is was written by Jessica Mecklenburg (Huff, Stranger Things) and directed by Francesca Gregorini (The Truth About Emanuel, Tanner Hall).

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is a 10-episode sci-fi anthology series of stand-alone episodes each inspired by the writer's short stories and adapted by leading British and American writers.

They include Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander), Michael Dinner (Justified), Tony Grisoni (Red Riding, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), Jack Thorne (National Treasure, Skins, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Matthew Graham (Life on Mars, Doctor Who) and David Farr (The Night Manager).

The series’ acting line-up includes Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire, Boss Baby), Greg Kinnear (Heaven is For Real, As Good As It Gets), Anna Paquin (True Blood, the X-Men films), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner, Secrets & Lies, The King’s Speech and the Harry Potter films), and Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, Cinderella).

The series will air on Channel 4 in the UK later this year and on Amazon Prime Video in the US.