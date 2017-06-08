Emmerdale star Jonathan Wrather has revealed that screen mum Martha could be the one to reveal why sinister Pierce Harris has become such a monster.

The character of Pierce is set to return next week when he schemes to twist the truth surrounding his rape of Rhona as his estranged wife heads to the police. And it seems that there's further darkness set to come out in the weeks ahead.

Said the actor: "Martha - Pierce's mother - has been introduced. And she's harbouring some secret - and we don't know to what extent. There's something slightly mysterious about it and it could be something very big.

"It could be something he's done like this in the past, but it could be something else. Do we believe what Martha said or do we believe Pierce?"

As viewers have already seen, Pierce was left disconcerted when his mum suddenly returned in the run-up to his nuptials and was clearly relieved to see got shot of her pretty soon afterwards.

As for what happens when Pierce resurfaces, Wrather had this to say about whether his character will show any remorse for his actions as regards Rhona:

"Pierce is quite a textured character - he's a disturbed, perturbed, damaged man. And that makes him more unpredictable and sinister than you're out and out villain. So there is an element of remorse - he knows what he's done. But he has that capacity to switch off that side of it.

"He thinks that if he spins this into something else and continue to deny it and say something else, then that becomes the truth."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

