EastEnders actress Shona McGarty has admitted that Mick and Whitney's recent kiss divided viewers.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the soap star said: "The reaction has been that some people like it and some people don't. It's a bit like Marmite - you wither love it or hate it. So it's a divide."

Recent episodes have seen Shirley run Whitney out of town after discovering all about her recent kiss with Mick. But McGarty believes that her character was ill-used by the intimidatory Shirl:

"It's not Whitney's fault. I'm sticking with Team Whitney. As a viewer, Shirley frightens me anyway, but she was out of order."

The actress also teased the upcoming three-hander between Whitney, Linda and Shirley. noting that Kellie Bright's return will "definitely shake things up".

You can watch the interview with Shona McGarty below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.