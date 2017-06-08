It seems that EastEnders villain Max Branning isn't yet done with manipulating Charlie Cotton. Despite being in cahoots with Charlie to prise young Matthew away from Jack, it appears that Max will have further demands in upcoming episodes.

After accusing Charlie of having gone soft where Jack is concerned, Max appeared to indicate that there was more to be done.

"It's not enough. I'm gonna call you and telling you what else you've got to do," Max threatened, after cornering Charlie in scenes just broadcast on BBC1.

Fans have yet to find out why Max is so keen to punish his brother, but he certainly means business. This evening's cliffhanger saw Jack break down in tears after watching Charlie and his wife drive off with Ronnie's son - as Max looked on impassively, one step nearer towards his plan (whatever that may be!) coming to fruition!

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.