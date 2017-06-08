With the advent of streaming everyone's seemingly having a pop at creating their own TV shows, and the latest to enter the fray is Apple.

The hilariously titled Planet of the Apps is a Dragons' Den style competition where entrepreneurs pitch their app ideas to judges Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, will.i.am and Twitter and Snapchat investor Gary Vaynerchuk.

If the spinning chairs and a totally unnecessary gimmick that sees the app pitches having to be made in 60 seconds on an escalator wasn't enough, the show is also presented by former BBC Radio 1 host Zane Lowe. We were wondering what he was up to these days.

Tech start-ups make their quick pitches to the four judges, who then have to make a snap judgement on whether they want to hear more about the app or send them packing.

If at least one of the judges' interest is piqued, the entrepreneur will get to explain their idea with the aim of winning investment.

Twitter is so far divided on whether it's daring and different or dreadful and dire.

#PlanetOfTheApps is better than it thought it'd be. Normally I avoid reality shows completely — Covfefe Patel (@dontboovote2020) June 8, 2017

#PlanetOfTheApps is truly awful. A tired (and ridiculous) genre that looks like a cross between Saved by the Bell and Big Brother. — Steven Davis (@stevendavis) June 8, 2017

I'll watch #PlanetOfTheApps because @garyvee is on it, but man... The editing is awkward and awful. — Duke Drayson (@DukeDrayson) June 7, 2017

Although subsequent episodes will only be available through Apple Music, the first one is ready to watch here.