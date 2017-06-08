Pat Phelan will come face to face with his long-lost daughter Nicola in next week's Coronation Street - not that he yet realises that he's the father of the woman standing before him.

Nicola (played by high heels campaigner Nicola Thorp) will arrive on the Street when next Monday when she's revealed to be teen tearaway Seb's key worker.

Nicola is seen approaching Phelan and asking whether he could offer Seb an apprenticeship following his release. As she hands Phelan a business card, the villainous builder is left thoughtful, wondering could be in this for him, little realising of course that he too has a connection to Nicola.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the drama that lies in store, actor Connor McIntyre said: This is someone he’s not even aware of, so it’s a real bolt out of the blue.

"What does that mean for someone like Pat Phelan? He’s used to operating on his own and taking care of himself – then all of a sudden he has a daughter! Do we start to see a humanity that’s somewhere deep down? We’ll have to wait and see, but it's great storylining and writing."

As for whether we'll now be seeing a softer side to the unscrupulous Pat, McIntyre added: "What’s fantastic about him is that he’s multi-dimensional.

"Growling villains are very entertaining, but over the long haul can wear a bit thin. When he’s with Eileen and says ‘I love you’ - I believe those moments."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.