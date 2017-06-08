Big Brother has come over all political this year with a new theme dubbed "culture clash of modern Britain". Given the added political engagement, it's only fair that the housemates get to vote like the rest of us, right?

Turns out the Channel 5 show has made provisions for the locked-in housemates to exercise their democratic right.

All the contestants were "advised" on how to arrange a postal vote before the election. The deadline to apply for a postal vote was Tuesday 23rd May – the housemates arrived in the Big Brother house on Monday 5th June.

In case you're wondering... Big Brother advised the HMs how to arrange a postal vote before entering the House 😊🗳️ #BBUK #GeneralElection17 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 8, 2017

While the housemates will not be able to vote 'physically' in a polling booth this Thursday, they will have had the chance to submit postal votes in advance. Here's hoping they remembered to send off their ballot papers...

A spokesperson also confirmed that the housemates will be told the results of the election – and viewers will be able to watch their reactions live.

"Live tomorrow [Friday] night, Emma Willis will reveal the result of the General Election to the Big Brother housemates."

The show starts live at 9pm on Channel 5. Democracy in action.

