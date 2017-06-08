It was one of the most emotional performances of the One Love Manchester concert, and now it’s been confirmed that Ariana Grande’s rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow has been released as a charity single.

Available to stream on Spotify, all proceeds from the track will go to the We Love Manchester Fund, which is raising money for the people who were injured or lost loved ones in the terror attack on 22 May at Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena.

The total money raised for the charity has so far passed the £10 million mark, with over £2.7 million of that coming from the concert alone which featured performances from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Niall Horan.

The broadcast on BBC1 also became the most-watched TV event of 2017, breaking BBC iPlayer records along the way.

10.9 million people watched the concert while a huge 22.6 million watched at least three minutes of the broadcast.

The concert also broke records on BBC iPlayer with a total of 1,078,000 requests being made to stream, making it the most popular live non-sports broadcast in its history.

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.