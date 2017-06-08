New ITV drama Fearless is asking for us to look a little deeper with its brand new poster.

Initially it seems as though Sam Swainsbury's character Kevin is saying he confessed to a crime because he did it.

But look a bit closer:

A questionable confession?

Zoom in to read between the lies.

New drama #Fearless starts Monday 9pm @ITV @FearlessTV pic.twitter.com/cvGqJVvvmL — ITV (@ITV) June 8, 2017

Fearless, which also stars Helen McCrory and Michael Gambon, is asking us to 'read between the lies' as the legal drama follows the work dedicated solicitor Emma Banville (McCrory) as she works to free a man she thinks was wrongly convicted of killing a schoolgirl.

But as her investigation digs deeper, she begins to sense that there are powerful people in authority who want to stop her uncovering the truth.

Here's a trailer:

The six-part thriller is set in London and East Anglia and has been written by Homeland's Patrick Harbinson, who added that the drama was inspired by the example of real-life crusading lawyers such as Gareth Peirce and Helena Kennedy.

“Fearless is a legal thriller, but one that’s written in the crash zone where law and politics collide," he said.

"Much of the work I’ve done in America in the last ten years (24, Person of Interest, Homeland) has been about life in the post 9/11 (and post 7/7) world. The so-called War on Terror has put serious stress on the ordinary workings of the law.

"National security justifies all sorts of police and state over-reach – and the great majority of us are prepared to accept this. So I wanted to create a character who challenges these assumptions, who fights for those outside the normal run of society, and who is uncompromising, difficult, and completely indifferent to unpopularity and danger. The result was Emma Blunt and Fearless…"

Meanwhile McCrory said: “When l was at drama school l was inspired by Prime Suspect, watching as Britain led the way in creating strong female characters to lead their dramas.

"l'm thrilled to be leading ITV's new drama - it’s a thriller that starts deceptively small, then begins crossing borders to different cultures and continents.”

Fearless stars Monday June 12 at 9pm on ITV