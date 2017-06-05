Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
First look at the brand new female Ice Warrior in next week’s Doctor Who

First look at the brand new female Ice Warrior in next week’s Doctor Who

Meet the Doctor's newest foe and her band of merry Ice Warrior men

139695.e79efe6f-d818-4b76-8029-dd96c9a1fc58

It’s been four years since last we saw Doctor Who’s Ice Warriors in action in Cold War but the reptilian humanoids are coming back with a bang – and a brand new queen – in Doctor Who’s Empress of Mars.

Advertisement

We get our first look at the titular Empress in action in the sneak peek at next week’s episode, and she certainly seems a force to be reckoned with.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRbUpnO8hmQ?ecver=1

The first female Ice Warrior we’ve seen on screen is rocking some rather fetching dreadlock style hair and appears to have spiky shoulders.

“Rise my Ice Warriors, RISE!” she roars as the Doctor tries to convince a band of British soldiers – including Victoria’s Francatelli, aka Ferdinand Kingsley – that they really shouldn’t be taking on the natives. 

Advertisement

Will the Empress of Mars get the better of the boys from Blighty? We’ll have to wait until episode nine to find out.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi draws a Dalek for Radio Times in 2016
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

139659.a2e840a8-adfd-4fb8-becf-3c4c9899d71a

Vote for Steven Moffat and Peter Capaldi’s greatest contributions to Doctor Who

139528.309e3f2d-e0f9-4fbf-b236-4a2c4d8d4df1

Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez is fine with Missy regenerating into James Corden

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more