Emmerdale: Moira HEADBUTTS Charity after she mocks her (and Braveheart!)

The pair came to blows in scenes just broadcast on ITV

Charity has been left with a bloodied nose in tonight’s Emmerdale after receiving a special “gift from Glasgow” from Moira.

Charity – who was in the midst of mocking Moira with an (admittedly spot-on) impression that channelled both her and Mel Gibson in Braveheart – was stopped in her tracks with a well-aimed headbutt in scenes just broadcast on ITV.

The pair came to blows after Charity accused Moira of stealing daughter Debbie’s affections away from her – something that Charity was doing a pretty good job of herself by getting embroiled in a cattle-rustling scam with Ross Barton.

As Moira was jeered for smelling of dung and being a “dull farmer’s wife” who could hold on to her husband, the woman herself lashed out and finally left Charity lost for words.

Fans have yet to find out whether Charity will get revenge for the unexpected strike, but they won’t have long to wait. Emmerdale returns for its second episode of the night at 8:00pm.

