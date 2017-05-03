Accessibility Links

Will Sam Mendes be replaced by Sherlock’s Paul McGuigan for the next James Bond film?

Although Daniel Craig still isn’t completely confirmed for Bond 25, it at least looks like the producers are inching closer to getting a director on board.

Even more exciting than that, it could well be someone best known for Sherlock.

Paul McGuigan has worked on a total of four Sherlock episodes over the years, from 2010’s A Study in Pink and The Great Game to 2012’s A Scandal in Belgravia and The Hounds of Baskerville.

According to IndieWire, producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccolli are apparently considering the Scottish director to replace Sam Mendes, who has been at the helm for Spectre and Skyfall but confirmed he was quitting the franchise last year.

Allegedly, the producers were suitably impressed with McGuigan’s work on new indie Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, which Broccolli also produced.

The upcoming film stars Jamie Bell, Julie Walters, Vanessa Redgrave and Stephen Graham and is about the romance between a young actor and Hollywood star.

Aside from Sherlock, McGuigan has also directed Lucky Number Slevin, Gangster Number 1 and Victor Frankenstein starring James McAvoy and Daniel Radcliffe.

