EastEnders: Dean Gaffney to return as Robbie Jackson

The actor will be back on screen within weeks

Actor Dean Gaffney will return to EastEnders for a fresh stint as luckless Robbie Jackson.

Advertisement

The character of Robbie was last seen in 2015 when he paid his family a brief visit and revealed that he’d separated from his partner Nita.

After living in India for a number of years, Robbie then made the decision to move to Milton Keynes for a fresh start.

But viewers won’t have long to wait to find out what brings Robbie back to the Square as he’ll be back on screens in a matter of weeks.

Speaking about is return, Gaffney – whose association with EastEnders dates back to 1993 – said tonight: “I’m really happy to be back. I’m so lucky to be given the chance to work again with such a talented group of people. A big thank you to Sean and the team. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Sean O’Connor, executive producer, added: “I’m thrilled to welcome back Dean as Robbie Jackson, one of EastEnders’ most loved and most popular characters.

“Bridge Street Market has never quite been the same without Robbie policing it in his hi-viz jacket. Dean brings a wonderful warmth and fun to his portrayal of Robbie and I’m sure that audiences will take him to their hearts again, just as they have always done.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.