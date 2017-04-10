Eric Monkman may be the break-out star of this year’s University Challenge (sorry, Bobby Seagull), but the furrow-browed genius of Wolfson Cambridge is no stranger to quiz shows.

The 29-year-old economics student recently shared an old clip of himself competing on quiz show Reach for the Top, broadcast in his home country Canada.

Monkteen still has his loud-mouthed delivery, but each of his answers (all correct, obviously) come without his signature screwed up brow and gritted teeth, which are apparently things that the stress of University Challenge have instilled in him...

The University Challenge final is at 8pm tonight on BBC2