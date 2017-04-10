When the new line-up for The Great British Bake Off was revealed, some fans weren’t too impressed.

However former Bake Off: Crème de la Crème host Tom Kerridge has said that he thinks that Love Productions have been “quite clever” with their choice of judges and presenters.

Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, Kerridge said: “I think for the BBC’s point of view it’s quite sad that it’s gone to Channel 4, but I also think that Love Productions have been quite clever with the new line-up for it.”

He also defended judge Paul Hollywood’s choice to remain on the show after Mary Berry and presenters Mel and Sue decided to remain with the BBC and not go "with the dough”.

“The fact that Paul’s still there – Paul got a lot of stick for this! – but actually Paul’s employed by Love Productions. He doesn’t make the decision to move to Channel 4,” explained Kerridge. “The company has moved the show to Channel 4, Paul is an employee of the company who has gone with it.

“From Paul’s point of view, I think it’s great that he’s still involved with the show because he’s phenomenal. Then on top of that you look at Sandi [Toksvig] and she’s a wonderful character – very bright, very clever and very warm as well.

“And the fact they’ve brought Noel [Fielding] in – somebody who’s quite left-field – gives it a completely new angle, so you’re not really comparing. Prue [Leith] is coming in which is amazing, and I think that’s the only comparison that you might go ‘Prue’s not the same as Mary’, but in terms of presenter wise it’s something completely different so it’s non-comparable."

He also said that he thought Love Productions would make “a great show of it”.

“They’re a fantastic TV company so I think the show deserves to be a great success,” he said.

Recently, QI host Toksvig revealed she was convinced Fielding was the ideal co-presenter.

"He is a huge fan of the show. I'm absolutely confident he will bring the same level of love that I'll bring to it. That's all you can do, right?", she told The Telegraph at the Royal Television Society Awards.

"I love him. We're good friends. He's going to dress better than me, but other than that we're all right. And I imagine he has more eyeliner than I do."