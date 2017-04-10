Before you read any further you should know that we’re about to relive the end of last night’s Line of Duty. So if you’re yet to see episode three or don’t want to re-open that Pandora’s box of grief about the finale then turn back down.

Right, deep breaths. He we go.

Steve Arnott might actually be dead. THE Steve Arnott, who’s been at the heart of the corrupt cop drama from the beginning, was badly beaten and left motionless after being pushed down a flight of stairs by the mysterious balaclava man.

And the loss of Martin Compston’s character was too much for some fans to contemplate…

Having a nice relaxing Sunday night #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/PGOVER4Jke — Lorna Hughes (@lorna_hughes) April 9, 2017

HOW are we expected to sleep on a Sunday night? HOW? #LineOfDuty — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) April 9, 2017

Even the morning after, it’s just too much.

When you happily go about your morning and then suddenly remember what happened to Steve... #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/wzvBOciOec — Emma Bullimore (@EmmaBullimore) April 10, 2017

It raises the question: is anyone in Line of Duty now safe?

Certainly worth getting up extra early to catch up with #LineofDuty. It's gone all #GOT in its unpredictability again. Nobody's safe. 😳 pic.twitter.com/w9jV0TxBup — Jennie Rawlings (@HelloSerifim) April 10, 2017

However, many are still hoping that our hero pulled through. This is ruddy Steve Arnott, after all…

Still in disbelief at last nights #LineOfDuty!

Killing off Steve Arnott is like #Eastenders killing off Phil Mitchell..

Unthinkable! — Mike Bird (@mikebird9) April 10, 2017

@martin_compston I'm still holding out hope the blood will wash out of the waistcoat and Easter Sunday will see the second coming of Steve. pic.twitter.com/bZnBpvoEZo — Amy (@scifisunsets) April 9, 2017

But there is a silver lining to this crumpled-Steve-Arnott-shaped cloud: it makes for mesmerising drama. Bring on episode four!

#LineofDuty is brilliant telly by the way, just brilliant @martin_compston HH — Daniel Bohill (@dannybohill) April 10, 2017

OMFG another superb cliffhanger in #LineofDuty 😨😨 Roll on next Sunday! — AM 5-1 🖐🏻 (@annemarie6377) April 10, 2017

Woke up 4 times in the night thinking about the end of #LineofDuty last night. Truly shocking but brilliant TV #lineofduty4 — Crumble Fanatic (@crumblefanatic) April 10, 2017

Line of Duty will return next Sunday at 9pm on BBC1