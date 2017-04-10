Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast a spell over at Sunday night’s Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine prizes.
The eighth Harry Potter story was named Best New Play while Jamie Parker (who plays the adult version of the titular wizard) took home the award for Best Actor.
Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Grainger (see main image) won Best Supporting Actress, and Anthony Boyle as Draco Malfoy's son Scorpius (above) picked up Best Supporting Actor.
The visually spectacular sequel to JK Rowling's Harry Potter books and films also won prizes for lighting design, sound design, set design, costume design and its director John Tiffany.
Having won nine of its 11 nominations, the play is now the most decorated production in Oliviers history, overtaking Matilda the Musical and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, plays that won seven awards each.
Following the news, Rowling shared her delight on Twitter.
The ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall also brought success for former Doctor Who companion Billie Piper, who won Best Actress for Yerma, in which she played a woman driven to the edge by her desire to have a child.
Best Musical was picked up by Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin’s adaptation of Groundhog Day. Andy Karl, who played Phil Connors (portrayed by Bill Murray in the film), also received the award for Best Actor in a musical.
And finally, Sir Kenneth Branagh was honoured for his outstanding contribution to British theatre with a special award.
Here's the (very very long) list of winners...
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre
Haydn Gwynne for The Threepenny Opera at National Theatre - Olivier
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad at Arts Theatre
Emma Williams for Half a Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre
Outstanding achievement in music
School Of Rock the Musical - Three children's bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre
Dreamgirls - music by Henry Krieger at Savoy Theatre
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - composer and arranger Imogen Heap at Palace Theatre
Jesus Christ Superstar - The band and company creating the gig-like rock vibe of the original concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Best new dance production
Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler's Wells
Blak Whyte Gray by Boy Blue Entertainment at Barbican Theatre
Giselle by Akram Khan and English National Ballet at Sadler's Wells
My Mother, My Dog And CLOWNS! by Michael Clark at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding achievement in dance
English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Giselle and She Said at Sadler's Wells
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for their London season at Sadler's Wells
Luke Ahmet for The Creation by Rambert at Sadler's Wells
Best entertainment and family
The Red Shoes at Sadler's Wells
Cinderella at London Palladium
David Baddiel - My Family: Not The Sitcom at Vaudeville Theatre
Peter Pan at National Theatre - Olivier
Best theatre choreographer
Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler's Wells
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Best musical revival
Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre
Show Boat at New London Theatre
Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum
Best actor in a musical
Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
David Fynn for School Of Rock The Musical at New London Theatre
Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre
Best actress in a musical
Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre
Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum
"The Girls" - Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding - for The Girls at Phoenix Theatre
Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre
Best revival
Yerma at Young Vic
The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre
This House at Garrick Theatre
Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Best new comedy
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre - Dorfman
The Comedy about a Bank Robbery at Criterion Theatre
Nice Fish at Harold Pinter Theatre
The Truth at Wyndham's Theatre
Outstanding achievement in an affiliate theatre
Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2
Cuttin' It at The Maria, Young Vic
The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East
The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre
It is Easy to be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2
Best lighting design
Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Lee Curran for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Natasha Katz for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre
Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Best sound design
Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Paul Arditti for Amadeus at National Theatre - Olivier
Adam Cork for Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Nick Lidster for Autograph for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Best costume design
Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre
Hugh Durrant for Cinderella at London Palladium
Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Best set design
Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Bob Crowley for Disney's Aladdin at Prince Edward Theatre
Bob Crowley for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre
Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Best actor in a supporting role
Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Freddie Fox for Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Brian J Smith for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre
Rafe Spall for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Best actress in a supporting role
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Melissa Allan, Caroline Deyga, Kirsty Findlay, Karen Fishwick, Kirsty MacLaren, Frances Mayli McCann, Joanne McGuinness and Dawn Sievewright for Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre - Dorfman
Clare Foster for Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Kate O'Flynn for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre
Best new opera production
Akhnaten at London Coliseum
4.48 Psychosis at Lyric Hammersmith
Cosi Fan Tutte at Royal Opera House
Lulu at London Coliseum
Outstanding achievement in opera
Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum
Renee Fleming for her performance in Der Rosenkavalier at Royal Opera House
Stuart Skelton for his performance in Tristan and Isolde at London Coliseum
Best actor
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Ed Harris for Buried Child at Trafalgar Studios 1
Tom Hollander for Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Ian McKellen for No Man's Land at Wyndham's Theatre
Best actress
Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic
Glenda Jackson for King Lear at The Old Vic
Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre
Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Best director
John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Simon Stone for Yerma at Young Vic
John Tiffany for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre
Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Best new play
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Elegy at Donmar Warehouse
The Flick at National Theatre - Dorfman
One Night In Miami… at Donmar Warehouse
Best new musical
Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre
The Girls at Phoenix Theatre
School of Rock the Musical at New London Theatre
Special award
Sir Kenneth Branagh