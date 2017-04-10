Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast a spell over at Sunday night’s Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine prizes.

The eighth Harry Potter story was named Best New Play while Jamie Parker (who plays the adult version of the titular wizard) took home the award for Best Actor.

Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Grainger (see main image) won Best Supporting Actress, and Anthony Boyle as Draco Malfoy's son Scorpius (above) picked up Best Supporting Actor.

The visually spectacular sequel to JK Rowling's Harry Potter books and films also won prizes for lighting design, sound design, set design, costume design and its director John Tiffany.

Having won nine of its 11 nominations, the play is now the most decorated production in Oliviers history, overtaking Matilda the Musical and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, plays that won seven awards each.

Following the news, Rowling shared her delight on Twitter.

I couldn't be more delighted for our immensely talented cast and creative team. Wish I could have been there. Thank you #OlivierAwards! 😃⭐️ https://t.co/52koaCdjdn — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 9, 2017

The ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall also brought success for former Doctor Who companion Billie Piper, who won Best Actress for Yerma, in which she played a woman driven to the edge by her desire to have a child.

A huge, huge, huge congratulations to Billie Piper who just won Best Actress at the #OlivierAwards tonight! -TeamBP pic.twitter.com/Pg8AOAwvDl — Billie Piper (@billiepiper) April 9, 2017

Best Musical was picked up by Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin’s adaptation of Groundhog Day. Andy Karl, who played Phil Connors (portrayed by Bill Murray in the film), also received the award for Best Actor in a musical.

And finally, Sir Kenneth Branagh was honoured for his outstanding contribution to British theatre with a special award.

Fab night @OlivierAwards celebrating brilliance of British theatre. Pic shows standing ovation for Kenneth Branagh. pic.twitter.com/pQkSB6beSC — James Seabright (@JamesSeabright) April 10, 2017

Here's the (very very long) list of winners...

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre

Haydn Gwynne for The Threepenny Opera at National Theatre - Olivier

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad at Arts Theatre

Emma Williams for Half a Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre

Outstanding achievement in music

School Of Rock the Musical - Three children's bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre

Dreamgirls - music by Henry Krieger at Savoy Theatre

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - composer and arranger Imogen Heap at Palace Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar - The band and company creating the gig-like rock vibe of the original concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best new dance production

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler's Wells

Blak Whyte Gray by Boy Blue Entertainment at Barbican Theatre

Giselle by Akram Khan and English National Ballet at Sadler's Wells

My Mother, My Dog And CLOWNS! by Michael Clark at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding achievement in dance

English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Giselle and She Said at Sadler's Wells

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for their London season at Sadler's Wells

Luke Ahmet for The Creation by Rambert at Sadler's Wells

Best entertainment and family

The Red Shoes at Sadler's Wells

Cinderella at London Palladium

David Baddiel - My Family: Not The Sitcom at Vaudeville Theatre

Peter Pan at National Theatre - Olivier

Best theatre choreographer

Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler's Wells

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best musical revival

Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre

Show Boat at New London Theatre

Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum

Best actor in a musical

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

David Fynn for School Of Rock The Musical at New London Theatre

Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre

Best actress in a musical

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum

"The Girls" - Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding - for The Girls at Phoenix Theatre

Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre

Best revival

Yerma at Young Vic

The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre

This House at Garrick Theatre

Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Best new comedy

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre - Dorfman

The Comedy about a Bank Robbery at Criterion Theatre

Nice Fish at Harold Pinter Theatre

The Truth at Wyndham's Theatre

Outstanding achievement in an affiliate theatre

Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2

Cuttin' It at The Maria, Young Vic

The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East

The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre

It is Easy to be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2

Best lighting design

Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Lee Curran for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Natasha Katz for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre

Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best sound design

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Paul Arditti for Amadeus at National Theatre - Olivier

Adam Cork for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Nick Lidster for Autograph for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best costume design

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Cinderella at London Palladium

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best set design

Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Bob Crowley for Disney's Aladdin at Prince Edward Theatre

Bob Crowley for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best actor in a supporting role

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Freddie Fox for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Brian J Smith for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre

Rafe Spall for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre - Lyttelton

Best actress in a supporting role

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Melissa Allan, Caroline Deyga, Kirsty Findlay, Karen Fishwick, Kirsty MacLaren, Frances Mayli McCann, Joanne McGuinness and Dawn Sievewright for Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre - Dorfman

Clare Foster for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Kate O'Flynn for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre

Best new opera production

Akhnaten at London Coliseum

4.48 Psychosis at Lyric Hammersmith

Cosi Fan Tutte at Royal Opera House

Lulu at London Coliseum

Outstanding achievement in opera

Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum

Renee Fleming for her performance in Der Rosenkavalier at Royal Opera House

Stuart Skelton for his performance in Tristan and Isolde at London Coliseum

Best actor

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Ed Harris for Buried Child at Trafalgar Studios 1

Tom Hollander for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Ian McKellen for No Man's Land at Wyndham's Theatre

Best actress

Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic

Glenda Jackson for King Lear at The Old Vic

Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre

Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre - Lyttelton

Best director

John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Simon Stone for Yerma at Young Vic

John Tiffany for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre

Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best new play

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Elegy at Donmar Warehouse

The Flick at National Theatre - Dorfman

One Night In Miami… at Donmar Warehouse

Best new musical

Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

The Girls at Phoenix Theatre

School of Rock the Musical at New London Theatre

Special award

Sir Kenneth Branagh