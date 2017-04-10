For one week only, Eamonn Holmes is back on the breakfast beat...

Holmes – who hosted GMTV for 12 years and Sky’s Sunrise for 11 years – is fronting this week's ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the first time he’s presented breakfast TV since he stepped down from his Sky show last September.

“I’ve been out of news for six months now and it’s great to get back in and just be involved in events so thanks for having me,” Holmes told co-hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway, his former GMTV colleague.

However, after enjoying “six months of lie-ins”, Holmes had to suffer a VERY early alarm call this morning.

That's what your Alarm looks like when it's time to get up for Breakfast Telly ..... It sounds a lot worse. But hey , let's go .... pic.twitter.com/lhbrH3bLdt — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) April 10, 2017

Ouch.

Although Holmes admitted the early start was a shock for him, his wife – fellow presenter Ruth Langsford – was even less impressed.

“[Ruth’s] not happy,” Holmes said. “It was a ridiculous time – 2:40am or something alarm clock today. She was not pleased. I think there will be separate sleeping arrangements brought in. I think that’s the way it’s going to be.”

But after seeing Eamonn holding a baby onto today’s show, Langsford could change her mind…

Moving on swiftly…

The Northern Irish presenter hosts This Morning every Friday with wife Langsford – a show that with a 10:30am alarm requires no middle-of-the-night alarms.

Fortunately, the couple only have to endure the early wake-ups for one week: Holmes is currently filling in for regular Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan for five days. “Thank you for tolerating me,” Holmes said. “It’s for one week only, you don’t have to put up with me for too much.”

Holmes left hosting breakfast TV last September in order to work on documentary projects. At the time he said: "I have other dreams, and to achieve them I realise that unfortunately I need to step away from the daily studio commitment for a while".