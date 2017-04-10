Coronation Street star Tristan Gemmill has revealed that he once auditioned to play the role of James Bond.

Gemmill - who currently plays Corrie's Bistro co-owner Robert Preston - said today that he was in contention to play 007 before Daniel Craig was eventually cast.

"I auditioned for James Bond before Daniel Craig. They saw pretty much every actor in England who could walk upright," he told Loose Women. "I met the casting director and between us on her desk were piles of DVDs of Ewan McGregor movies, Jude Law movies and Hugh Jackman movies. I could barely see her over this pile of DVDs. So what chance did I stand in that company?"

After making a jokey plea to the Bond producers to consider him should Craig hand in his licence to kill, Gemmill added: "I'm not free, because I'm contracted to Coronation Street. But I could maybe take a week or two off!"

The actor's current Coronation Street storyline has seen Robert declare his feelings for Michelle, who is currently in emotional meltdown following her break-up with husband Steve. Asked whether Robert is lining himself for more disappointment on the relationship front, Gemmill replied: "He could be!"

