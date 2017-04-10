Patsy Mout and Delia Busby's Call The Midwife romance will survive the redhead nurse's departure to Hong Kong, Emerald Fennell has revealed.

The pair – played by Fennell and Welsh actress Katie Lamb – have already had to endure societal pressures and a bout of amnesia after a bad accident, so it's not surprising that they'd be able to overcome a little thing like distance, in fairness.

"Patsy and Delia, they’re not over”, Fennell told RadioTimes.com, remaining tight-lipped on the details, but reassuring fans that her character's temporary departure wouldn't kill the pair's relationship.

And if Fennell is particularly excited about one aspect of Nurse Mount's absence, it's the opportunity it gives her to explore her family history.

"This is the thing about Patsy, what I loved so much, we’ve never really known her past" Fennell said. "Even I didn’t know until we were speaking about it."

Call The Midwife continues on PBS on Sundays