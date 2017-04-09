Why isn’t Robot Wars on BBC2 this Sunday?

The final of this series has been moved a week thanks to the Masters golf coverage. Coverage of the fourth day from the Augusta National in Georgia starts on BBC2 at 6.30pm and ends at midnight.

When is Robot Wars next on TV?

7pm next Sunday (April 16th) on BBC2.

Will it be worth the wait?

Oh yes. Dara O Briain and Angela Scanlon present the grand final of the competition where robots Aftershock, Eruption, Ironside 3, Concussion and Carbide will all be battling it out of the RW trophy. They’ll be joined in the arena by an unconfirmed wild card selected by judges Professor Sethu Vijayakumar, Dr Lucy Rogers and Professor Noel Sharkey.

The teams must fight through two group battles and a mini-league before this year's champion is announced.

Which house robot am I?

A great question and one you can find the answer to with our quiz. Good luck.

How can I get on Robot Wars?

If you’ve got a killing machine in the garden shed, then we’ve got big news for you: Robot Wars are already looking for teams for series 3. Find out how you can apply here.