What time is Line of Duty on TV?

Line of Duty episode three is on Sunday 9th April, at 9pm on BBC1.

Traditionally a BBC2 drama, the new series has been promoted to BBC1 following series three's breakout success.

What is the new series about?

Like all previous runs, new episodes mean a brand new case of corruption for AC-12 to investigate. This time they find themselves on the tail of DCI Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton), the senior investigator on a career-defining case – Operation Trapdoor. Is her work above board? Or will she do whatever it takes to frame a suspect, whether he's guilty or not?

What happened in episode two?

What's going to happen in episode three?

How many episodes will there be?

Six. Six hour-long episodes of tense – and often nerve-shredding – action.

Who is in the cast?

You'll be pleased to hear most of the old favourites are back – bar Dot Cotton, of course (more on that below). But expect to see the super trio of Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and newly-promoted DS Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) back in action. The new series also includes the return of PC Maneet Bhandra (Maya Sondhi) and a new AC-12 addition in the form of Royce Pierreson's DC Jamie Desford.

And he's not the only newcomer. Thandie Newton is on board as (potentially shady) Roz Huntley while Jason Watkins plays her colleague, Forensic Coordinator Tim Ifield, and Lee Ingleby is her husband Nick.

What happened at the end of last series?

For those in need of a refresher, AC-12 finally learnt the identity of the Caddy – the mole who had been leaking information from the police over the past three series. Ever since the end of Line of Duty's first run, TV viewers were aware DI Matthew "Dot" Cotton was the double agent but the copper managed to infiltrate the inner circles of the police anti-corruption unit before they finally twigged at the end of series three. Cue Dot's frantic escape dash which ended in dramatic fashion when he took bullets to save Kate's life, giving her a witness statement with his dying breaths to help nail the criminal bosses he'd been serving.

But that wasn't before he did away with Keeley Hawes' Lindsay Denton – putting a bullet into her head in a bid to prevent her incriminating him.

Is there a trailer for the new series?

Yes, yes there is. Here you go...

