What time is Homeland on TV?

The eleventh episode of Homeland series 6 is on Sunday 9th April at 9pm on Channel 4.

What's happening in episode 11?

Keane and Saul join forces to shut down the campaign of disinformation, things come to a head for Carrie and Quinn, and Max is detained by Dar.

Is it any good?

Yes! Here's why we think Homeland has quietly regained its place as one of the best dramas on TV.