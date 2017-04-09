Jimmy Lakewell doesn’t sound like a real person...and for the moment he is just a name on Nick Huntley’s phone, someone the husband of chief antagonist Roz clearly turns to in an emergency (and there was a big emergency tonight).

Before Steve Arnott was attacked, Nick caught wind of his imminent arrival and called Lakewell straight away. So it’s plausible that he had readied Lakewell (whoever Lakewell is) for the copper's visit.

But as Nick told Steve when he got through to him: “I have spoken to a colleague of mine, a criminal solicitor called Jimmy Lakewell and I think it’s best if you go through him. L-A-K-E……”

So is Lakewell really a lawyer? Whoever he is he will be key to unlocking the inquiry...

The number on the phone could belong to anyone. Chances are Jimmy Lakewell isn’t their real name, but you never know.

Perhaps it is a private number for his wife Roz? Or the number of somebody nearby whom he can summon to kill?

Was Jimmy the assailant? Or did Nick come down from floor five to intercept Arnott on floor three, donning a bomber jacket and balaclava in the mere seconds he had to launch an attack? Did Nick help his wife kill Ifield? Or did he kill him himself? Is she framing Farmer to protect her husband? Surely if husband and wife were colluding, they wouldn't be having the sort of conversations we've seen inside their house, with Nick questioning Roz on her whereabouts.

We are now half way through and we are inching – very slowly – to answers.

When we know who Jimmy Lakewell is we'll be a lot closer to them.

Line of Duty series 4 continues on BBC1 on Sunday night