EastEnders' Max Branning makes a friend in Carmel Kazemi this week, when he helps diffuse her feud with Stacey Fowler over access to little Arthur. Could romance be on the cards for these two singletons?

In Monday's episode, Max overhears Carmel trying to make peace with Stacey. Relations between the two women have been frosty ever since Carm's insensitivity towards the Fowlers following Bex's involvement with her son Shakil around the explicit viral video scandal that saw both teens suspended from school. Angry Stace banned Carmel from seeing her grandson and the pair have barely spoken since.

So when Max clocks Carmel's desperation to build bridges and play granny again, he offers the morose market inspector some moral support and words of advice over a drink in the Vic. And if anyone knows a thing or two about trying to make amends with estranged family members, it's Mr Branning.

Following their friendly chat, Max seeks out Stacey to try and convince her to let her guard down and allow Carmel to visit Arthur. Can he get through to his old friend and former flame, or is Stacey not for turning?

Whether this intimate little moment between Max and Carmel leads anywhere remains to be seen, but the pair certainly look very pally in these pictures, and it's been ages since either of them had a love interest - they'd certainly make an interesting couple.

But with Max's behaviour getting cagier by the day, is this sudden cosying up to Carm part of his mysterious master revenge plan he's executing from Canary Wharf? And could he be using his closeness to Stacey to manipulate her emotions?

These scenes air on Monday 10 April at 8pm.

